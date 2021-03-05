Costumes worth around $10,000 stolen from Tigard dance academy

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A dance academy in Tigard already hit hard by the pandemic is now having to figure out what to do to replace around $10,000 worth of costumes that were stolen.
The Westside Dance and Gymnastics Academy says it’s a really bizarre thing that someone stole the costumes, but what this means for their dancers is even harder to deal with than the monetary loss.
Those costumes were supposed to be for their upcoming performance of the Nutcracker, which they were going to film this month. It’s a show that normally kicks off the Christmas season, but this year the academy had to wait until now, when they planned to film it on DVD for all the families.
“The fact that we were able to then have it filmed this month was huge to us. It was like going to be a big success, like we continued to push through and now we have the show,” said Brad Hampton who is the co-owner of the academy.
“I never thought in a million years that that shed would be broken into and if it was that they would be taking all these tutus and so I don’t know if someone was wanting to live out their Nutcracker fantasy or maybe they want to sell them on eBay or something.”
Tigard police say they took reports of 40 to 50 costumes that were stolen and they are now investigating.
The academy says they have gotten a lot of support from the community and other dance studios. They say several have reached out to lend their own nutcracker costumes to make sure the show does go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.