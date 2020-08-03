LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies early Monday morning arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a shooting near a Cottage Grove home that left several people hurt.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. south of Cottage Grove in the 72900 block of London Road in rural Lane County near the Douglas County border, the sheriff’s office said.
Three people were injured in the shooting; one victim was transported to a hospital by helicopter and the other two were transported by ambulance.
Boudie Lancaster, of Cottage Grove, is facing two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.
Deputies continue to investigate. The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of a continued threat to community members in connection with this case.
Oregon State Police, the Eugene Police Department, and South Lane Fire assisted the sheriff's office in this case.
Wait second..what the heII was Michael Stipe doing down in Cottage Grove?
Since when did attempted murder get reduced to "assault in the second degree?" Forgive me, but was he somehow able to convince the DA that he was just shooting to wing them, and was intentionally aiming away from the dome or torso? Please..
