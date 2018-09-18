Cottage Grove police ask for help finding alleged bank robber with ‘Alaska’ hat

COTTAGE GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The Cottage Grove Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to rob a bank inside a grocery store Monday afternoon.
According to authorities, the man attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside of the Safeway store in the 1500 block of East Main Street in Cottage Grove just after 4:30 p.m.
Police say the man approached a teller at the bank and demanded cash. The bank employees then triggered an alarm and the man left before officers could arrive on scene.
Witnesses say the man is white, in his mid-to-late 30s and stands around six-feet tall.
He weighs around 175 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair. Police say he may have a light beard or mustache.
He was last seen wearing a baseball-style hat with the word “Alaska” on it and a white short-sleeved shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt and khaki shorts over black sweat pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 541-343-5222 or the Cottage Grove Police Department at 541-942-9145. Tips may also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
