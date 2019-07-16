PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A cougar was caught on camera outside a home in the southwest Portland area.
A homeowner shared the video with FOX 12. It shows a cougar wandering outside the home off Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard on the eastern edge of Tryon Creek State Park on Sunday night.
Wildlife officials are posting signs in the area of the park about the cougar sighting.
Tryon Creek State Park remains open, with extra rangers in the area.
A second sighting was reported Tuesday by a person hiking in the park, but the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife can’t confirm that sighting is the same animal without visual evidence.
Security company Riverdale Dunthorpe Patrol reported the initial cougar sighting to the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Enforcement Division. Riverdale Dunthorpe Patrol stated the cougar caught on camera this week appears to have entered the property from the direction of the park.
ODFW said it’s not alarming to see a cougar in that area. The cougar in the video appears to be young, and this is the time of year when younger cougars wander away from their mothers.
Anyone who sees a cougar is advised to call 911 to report it. Anyone with photos or videos of cougars in the area is asked to submit them to ODFW.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has more information on its Living with Wildlife site.
