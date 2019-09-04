Cougar killed after man reports aggressive encounter in Dunn Forest near Corvallis

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has captured a female courage suspected to have been involved in an aggressive encounter with a man running in the Dunn Forest near Corvallis.
The animal was captured and killed Wednesday morning with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, according to ODFW.
The forest, which is managed by Oregon State University, was closed as a precaution after a man on Saturday reportedly fought off a cougar by kicking it. He was uninjured, but ODFW says a cougar shouldn’t be coming that close to people.
According to ODFW, specially-trained hounds picked up the cougar’s scent Wednesday about a quarter-mile from where the incident involving the runner occurred.
Trackers worked with the dogs to follow the scent and tracked the cougar from the Dunn Forest onto adjacent property. The animal was treed after the landowner gave crews permission to access the property.
ODFW says the animal was narrow in build but not emaciated, which is how the runner described it.
The cougar was shot at approximately 9:45 a.m. The animal’s body will be transported to a laboratory at OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine for examination, according to ODFW.
The cougar weighed 75 pounds and is estimated to be between one and two years old. Dunn Forest is open again for public use.
