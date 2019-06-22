CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) - A cougar was shot and killed in Cascade Locks Friday night.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot and killed a cougar at a residence on John Quincy Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
The cougar was next to a car that had an infant inside, preventing the mother from safely removing the infant from the car.
Upon the arrival of the deputy, the cougar remained close by.
Authorities said due to continuous close proximity and the danger presented to the family by the animal's refusal to leave the area, the deputy shot and killed the cougar.
The incident follows two sightings of cougars in the same neighborhood the previous weekend, as well as another sighting approximately a week before that, according to deputies.
Deputies said the cougar was likely the same animal from previous reports and was growing increasingly comfortable in the more urban environment.
Residents had reported seeing the cougar pass within 10 feet of their front door, as well as unconfirmed reports of a domestic animal that was missing, according to deputies.
Due to numerous recent sightings in Cascade Locks and Hood River, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office has been working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.