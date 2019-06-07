COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say a cougar they were searching for has been shot and killed by a homeowner.
The Angel's Rest Trail was closed Thursday morning after authorities received several reports of cougar sightings in the area, as well as a report that a cougar had killed two goats near the trailhead on Wednesday night.
Authorities set up a trap in hopes of capturing the cougar, then removing it from the area. ODFW said a carcass of one of the dead goats was used to lure it.
According to ODFW, a homeowner, who initially reported the attack, saw a cougar in the trap at around 8 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner then went over and shot the cougar.
ODFW said they would prefer that people stay away from their trapping operations. They are not pursuing charges in this case, because under Oregon law if a cougar or bear attacks or kills your livestock, you have the right to kill the offending animal.
The cougar carcass has been turned over to ODFW, who will perform a necropsy.
ODFW said they are "highly confident" that the cougar is the one they have been searching for. A preliminary examination showed the dead cougar's teeth appear to match the bite marks found on the goat.
According to ODFW, the cougar is a two-year-old female and weighed about 61 pounds.
ODFW did not say when Angel's Rest Trail will reopen.
