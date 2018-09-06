HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A cougar sighting in Hood River has forced a school to take action to keep kids safe.
The Hood River Sheriff's Office told FOX 12 that someone saw the cougar near a home on Holly Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Not far away from where the cougar was sighted is Westside Elementary School. Staff jumped into action by keeping kids inside and letting parents know that kids would not be allowed to walk or ride their bikes home.
Deputies alerted the neighborhood to let people know to keep an eye on kids and pets.
"Particularly smaller pets. Keep them in the house, keep an eye on them, make sure they know where they are. The same goes for kids, quite frankly," said Sheriff English.
The actions by the school and law enforcement come on the heels of a pair of cougar sightings in White Salmon last week.
Witnesses told FOX 12 they thought it was a dog at first.
“I mean, once I saw the tail, I knew what it was, I was like, 'hey honey, come here, it's a huge cat out there in the field just across the street', she didn't even believe me,” Rick Hallyburton said.
“I was like, yeah, right, there's no a cougar in White Salmon,” Katie Layne said.
The couple spotted that cougar last Thursday along Spring Street, and now wildlife officials told FOX 12 a different cougar was spotted the next day at Gaddis Park.
A 15-year-old was in the park and snapped a picture of the cougar, which was just a few feet away from him. His mother told FOX 12 that he raised his arms in the air and yelled, which frightened the big cat off.
FOX 12 spoke with Department of Fish and Wildlife officials in both Washington and Oregon.
The Washington official said there's a number of reasons why cougar sightings might be up: community deer might be attracting them, or it may be due to the lack of rain.
In Oregon, they say the main concern for the sighting in Hood River is the timing. The fact that the cougar came out mid-day is not normal, according to ODFW.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
