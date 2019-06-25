SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Officials in Sandy are warning people about cougars after two of them were spotted in neighborhoods in the span of four days.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says this kind of activity is normal this time of year, though there are certain things to look out for.
“That’s crazy,” Sandy resident Kathy Wunische said. “I don’t like that, I have a dog, I don’t want him disappearing.”
According to Sandy Police, the first cougar was seen on June 21 on Green Mountain Street and Lawson Court. The second one was seen on June 24 on Pleasant Street, both at night.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says it could be the same cougar or different ones considering how prevalent they are in the Sandy area, given the landscape.
“We have kind of the trees that are over there, it’s kind of a forest like place over there so I can see why they would be close to coming here,” resident Sara Reyes said.
According to ODFW, there are several reasons cougars are out and about right now and even getting into Sandy neighborhoods:
- They love the Sandy River and tend to travel along it.
- It’s summertime which means the young cougars are separating from their moms for the first time — they’re exploring and don’t know any better.
- Cougars like to prey on house cats.
The city is warning everyone to keep an eye out.
“I’m just shocked, I hope they don’t come back, you know, but they probably will eventually,” Wunische said.
Most of the people here say they aren’t too worried, and the cougars haven’t shown any disturbing behavior.
ODFW wants people to know what’s normal and what’s not.
Cougars seen at night minding their own business, like in these cases, are usually fine.
But if you see one during the day, showing no fear of humans, they say, that is cause for concern.
