PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lewis & Clark College is warning the community about possible cougar sightings on campus.
School officials say twice in the past few weeks, people have reported seeing cougars at or near the school.
They say they don’t know if this is the same cougar seen twice or two different cougars.
The college is in a wooded area, so they’re posting warning signs along the perimeter of the undergrad, grad and law campuses.
The school says just last week there was possibly a cougar spotted on the undergrad campus.
Freshman Payton Jenkins said he was actually in class as part of a summer retreat when that happened.
“It was really safe and they told the professor what was going on immediately after the cougar sighting happened and then our professor walked with us to the dining hall for lunch after we found out about it,” Jenkins said.
He said he found it a little peculiar that there would be cougars here but that he’s trusting the officials to keep students informed and safe.
“I keep an eye out and I would definitely know it if I saw it right, but I’m not really too worried,” he said. “It’s not something I stay up at night worrying about.”
The school reminds everyone that cougar attacks on people are very rare.
But if you do see a cougar, they advise stay calm and stand your ground, maintain direct eye contact, back away slowly, do not run because that could trigger a chase response, and raise your voice and speak firmly.
Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call Campus Police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.