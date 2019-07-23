BORING, OR (KPTV) - A cougar has been sighted in the Boring area at property off Southeast 312th off Hwy. 26. The cougar was spotted and later found in a tree. A neighbor apparently fired a gun at the cougar and it took off.
OSP was called to the area on the report of the cougar. ODFW said the cougar doesn’t appear to be a threat.
It is the latest in numerous sightings this summer across the state.
In early July, a cougar was caught on camera at Tryon Creek State Park near Lake Oswego. There were two reporting sightings back to back in the park.
In mid-June, a cougar was picked up on a doorbell cam in a front yard of a Sandy home. Police at the time said it was one of two sightings.
ODFW said the number of cougar sightings is on the rise and so is the population of the cougars. They said the increase in sightings could be related to an increase in trail cameras and people being more aware the cougars are out and about. They add some of those calls turn out not to be a cougar but other animals.
ODFW said they want people to report cougar sightings, the best thing that can help their biologists is reports that have verifiable evidence, like high quality pictures so they can get a good look at the cougar.
They state agency said cougars will roam and hunt at night. If you see one in the overnight hours or in the early morning they say not to be alarmed, that is normal for the animals. What is not normal is if a cougar is spotted in the daytime and near people. That is a sign something might not be right.
If there is cougar living in your area, it is best to eliminate any source of food outside your home. That means rising pet food and pets inside in the overnight hours. ODFW said to get rid of any incentive for the cougar to hang around.
