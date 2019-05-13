Cougar spotted near Mt. Hood Community College

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Mount Hood Community College is asking students and staff to be alert after a cougar was spotted on the college’s property Monday morning.
The school sent out a text and email saying a cat had been spotted near Beaver Creek and Cochran Road.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says a Metro employee was working in the area when he spotted the cougar Monday. They say the cat then took off after being spotted. The man alerted campus security.
ODFW says the cougar is not considered a public safety risk at this time. A spokesperson says since the cat took off after being spotted and no pets had been reported missing or dead in the area, they don’t see it as a threat.
ODFW is asking anyone who may see the cougar in the area to contact them. If the cat is spotted during the daytime, they should call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
