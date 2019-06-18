HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – A cougar was spotted roaming through residential areas of Hood River Monday night, according to police.
Hood River Police said a 911 call came in around 11 p.m. and the caller reported a cougar was underneath his truck.
Officers said they were unable to find the cougar after responding to the area of 18th Street and Cascade Avenue.
The truck owner didn’t want to do an on-camera interview but told FOX 12 the cougar was staring at him from mere feet away while he was on the phone with 911. He said the big cat didn’t seem afraid and took off in a hurry a few minutes later.
Other witnesses, including a mother and daughter out barbecuing, saw the cougar as it walked through the mobile home park.
At first, Tia Whitecotton thought it might be a dog. When she saw the cougar’s tail and then its head, she realized she had been mistaken.
Whitecotton’s mother, Hope Dowty-Whitecotton, said it wasn’t a small cat.
“It was huge,” Dowty-Whitecotton said. “If it stood on its back legs, it was probably, I’d say about six feet.”
Dowty-Whitecotten said she seeing the cougar was scary, yet exciting.
She won’t be allowing her children or animals outside alone anymore.
“The dogs, they are too scared. They won’t step a foot outside if the doors are wide open,” Whitecotton said.
According to police, a cougar was spotted a short time later nearby, in the area of 13th Street and Sherman Avenue.
The department is urging folks to keep a close eye on children and pets. If you see a cougar, call 911 and do not attempt to approach the animal or feed it.
Police said the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified about the cougar.
FOX 12 reached out to ODFW but didn’t hear back Tuesday evening.
In these circumstances, wildlife officials will often kill cougars if they find them, citing a danger to the public when cougars become comfortable around people.
