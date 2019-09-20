4 cougars caught on camera in Lewis County: 'I was amazed'

LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A rare sighting of four cougars in the wild was all caught on camera in Lewis County along the Cowlitz River.
Edwin Torkelson says this happened more than a week ago.
He says last Wednesday he was running the cameras he has set up through his website, Cowlitz River Live, when he noticed a beaver swimming across the river.
He focused the cameras on the beaver and saw the beaver started to act funny. He says the beaver was swimming in circles with its nose in the air, and slapped its tail.
Not long after, he spotted a cougar on the shoreline. Then, eventually, he saw three more as well. He says he’s never seen anything like this before.
“I was amazed, I figure it was a family unit," Torkelson said. "But I’d already seen one and now I’m seeing three. So, I am not sure how many there is. To see this many together that’s a once in a lifetime event if you get to see four together.”
