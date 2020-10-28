PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- It has been four months since the city of Portland slashed just over $15-million from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget.
Wednesday, two city councilors were looking to cut it again. The debate comes after months of protests calling for social justice reform and a rise in violence in the city of Portland.
The Portland City Council was set to discuss the fall budget and make changes.
Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty put forward an amendment looking to cut another $18-million from PPB’s budget. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said she was supporting the amendment.
Hardesty says the money would go to address rent stability and food security as Portlander’s deal with the impacts of Covid-19. Hardesty has been vocally about reforming the Portland Police Bureau. In due, she spearheaded a more than $15-million cut to defund three of PPB’s specialty units.
“If we all agree that we can’t arrest our way out of this problem, we need to begin to look at how to fund programs and alternatives that prevent conflicts and violence,” Hardesty said.
The Oregon Association of Chiefs says they do not support the proposed cuts.
In a statement, the organization wrote that crimes continue to plague Portland citing further cuts won’t improve things.
“Because of current police staffing shortages, Portland 911 emergency calls for service are often left unanswered for hours. Further cuts will cause more delay in 911 emergency call response,” the statement read.
The Association says the cuts would eliminate 42 officers, the SERT team, three investigators, among other positions.
In Wednesday’s council meeting, Eudaly said the positions eliminated would be ones that are currently vacant.
Mayor Ted Wheeler asked city staff for clarification on what the funding cuts would mean for PBB. That information has not been released.
About 180 people testified.
Early in the meeting, Wheeler said that he needed to leave at 6:00 pm for a prior scheduled engagement. The council discussed the possibility of moving the vote to next week to give everyone who had signed to give testimony to do so. Hardesty said she wanted to have her amendments voted on Wednesday night.
As people were giving testimony, a majority of people have spoken in favor of Hardesty’s amendment. There were several who had also spoken out against it.
Later in the meeting, it was learned that Wheeler’s scheduled event had been canceled, and he would be able to stay to hear all of the testimony. The other councilors all agreed they could stay as well.
Candidate for Portland Mayor Sarah Iannarone said the event Wheeler was set to attend was a debate with her. Which she says is being rescheduled.
Even so, the council ended up not voting tonight.
Wheeler and Commissioner Amanda Fritz said they needed more details on what exactly the cuts would do.
Wheeler said he needs to know the impact on public safety, police response times and staffing before voting.
Commissioner Dan Ryan said he didn't want to rush: "I think it's sensible to respond and reflect and be reflective and not be reactionary at this time."
Hardesty was not happy about the delay.
"I am a bit disgusted tonight with the lack of courage of this council," she said. "We had an opportunity to show our public that not only are we being responsible but we're actually listening to the people night after night telling us what they need."
Hardesty called it a cowardly move to push the vote until after the election.
The mayor put out a statement saying in part: "We will make changes. We will adopt reforms. And, to do that well, we need to listen to everyone and ensure that we have a shared understanding of what will happen as a result of our decisions.”
The council will meet again on this next week.
(3) comments
People forget, there was ALREADY a shortage of officers before all this defunding. There is no debate here, city council will defund police.
not arrest our way out of the problem? Well their solution is to not arrest anyone obviously, gun and gang crimes are at all time highs, and rioters get out of jail cards are found everywhere. These people never go to portand
The ignorant people of the Portland city council amaze me. We have a shortage of Police officers and you say lets slash the budget more. Crime is up, gun violence is up and you say lets cut 18 million more. Good luck people of Portland. It will now be 911 calls will not show up at all. Hope you do not need them.
