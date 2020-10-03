Countdown begins as Pac-12 releases football schedule

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- On again, off again, on again, the Pac-12's latest football schedule is hopefully the one that sticks.
Better late than never or so we hope version 3.0 of the PAC-12's football schedule is out. While it's not perfect, nothing is, it's finally something. We are five weeks away from the goods and the countdown is on towards the Pac-12 Championship game on FOX 12.
"Brother, let's play ball! It's about time, right? It's about time," Mario Cristobal told ESPN.
Cristobal not in need of caffeine Saturday morning for his appearance on ESPN's College Gameday as the defending Pac-12 champs now have a slate of six games to prepare for and that seventh just might be for the conference title a week before Christmas on FOX.
The 14th ranked Ducks open up on November 7th with Stanford, then it's off to the Palouse back-to-back Friday night lights will see Chip Kelly’s Bruins back at Autzen then the Beavers in Corvallis, the Apple Cup and the newly unnamed 124th meeting between Oregon and Oregon State will both be on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
A stop in Berkeley is then ahead of what could be for the north division title with the Huskies at Montlake on Dec. 12.
Would a 7-0, Pac-12 team have enough juice to make the four-team college football playoff? One thing is for sure, the Ducks will be missing a lot from last year’s Rose Bowl Champs either playing now in the NFL or opting out for the upcoming NFL draft after the Pac-12 said there would not be any ball in the Fall.
"There is no handbook for this pandemic and our conference is we are doing everything as possible in terms of player safety and health is always at the forefront, so it has affected everybody differently, Cristobal said. “Guys have opted in, guys have opted out and the bottom line is, the Ducks will be ready to roll. We always preach that mentality, that's what we teach in our program. It's a culture that we do things a certain way, we train a certain way, so we are going to do things on Saturday in a certain way, so you know what? It's time to do that right now."
Both Oregon and OSU will begin practices on Friday after having the past two weeks to get guys back on campus, tested and ready to roll.
The Beavers open up with a border clash think Jonathan Smith's guys will be ready for Nick Rolovich's first game with WAZZU? Recall, Rolo was sending letters to Beaver players when he was at Hawaii.
A trip to the dawgs in week two.
Then hosting Cal and the Ducks as three of the Beavs' first four will be at a fan-less Reser Stadium same deal at Autzen and around the conference as no fans will be allowed in.
The cross-division game is at Utah.
That seventh game on December 18 or 19 will be a seeded game against that other division.
For those who don't or can't subscribe to the Pac-12 network, you are in luck zero games will be on the conference's own television channel. All 36 games will be on Fox, FS1 or ESPN.
Play ball (Version 3.0) #GoBeavs #GoDucks 🏈 Countdown to the @pac12 championship on @fox12oregon 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/kL7IjIaIiJ— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 3, 2020
