PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New Year's Eve is always a time to party, but the end of the decade is particularly special. Many Portlanders will take their celebrations to the streets and local bars. But for others, it's nicer to watch the ball drop from the comfort of home.
In Slabtown, they are closing off part of Northwest 22nd between Northwest Quimby and Northwest Raleigh. There will be heated tents, and of course, lots to eat and drink.
A fun way to celebrate, but certainly it's not for everyone.
"Our plans are to drive home from Portland to Puyallup, Washington and be with four teenagers and to go to bed early," said David Scott.
That is how the Scott family plans to welcome in 2020.
"We'll try to stay awake until midnight and have some fun food, but we'll probably just have a night at home," said Sara Scott.
Others will take advantage of the city's nightlife - some bars have special treats for the New Year.
"It's like a circus night that they are doing. With fortune tellers and all sorts of games, and it looked like a lot of fun, so we thought we'd try it out," said Shoshana Schiller.
And while people can still go up to Timberline to ski and snowboard and ring in the New Year, they have canceled planned fireworks for the night due to forecasted winds.
However, the fireworks will still go off as planned at Mt. Hood Meadows and Skibowl.
Whatever plans you have, make sure to get home safely.
TriMet says its trains and buses will be free from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. New Year's Day.
The Safe Ride Home program is offering discounts on taxi, Lyft and Uber rides. For more details about the discounts, visit https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76611.
People can expect increased police patrols all over the city and state to crack down on drunk drivers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
