Multiple counties in Washington are reporting a 911 outage Thursday night.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office reported that around 8:40 PM on Thursday, 911 centers from around the state started reporting that they were not receiving 911 calls.
They said at this time it seems to be statewide.
Clark County said due to 911 being down the number to call for an emergency is (360) 693-3111. Calling 311 can also be used as an alternative.
Residents in Cowlitz County are asked to call 911 first and if they can’t get through then call 360-577-3098.
Earlier, CenturyLink phone and internet service were reported down nationwide, but it is unclear whether the incidents are related.
