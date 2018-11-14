NEAR BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Washington County officials Wednesday cleaned a vacant property near Beaverton that has caused problems for neighbors.
Neighbors for some time have been complaining about the house in unincorporated Washington County. They say it has been overrun by squatters.
Deputies since April have been called to the home 174 times. The sheriff’s office says the calls have been related to things like drugs deals, car thefts, assaults and disturbances.
Officials Wednesday served an administrative warrant at the home on Southwest 182nd Avenue. The warrant allowed crews to start cleaning it up, but only on the outside. Some squatters remained inside the home while crews cleaned.
County officials says neighbors first voiced concerns about the home more than a year ago. They say the process to intervene was slowed because the property changed ownership several times. The county had to start the process over each time the property changed hands. Now, the home is in foreclosure and is owned by Fannie Mae.
Deputies say they have arrested about 30 people in direct connection with the house. They think that number would more than double if they factored in the number of people coming and going from the property who have warrants or are breaking the law.
Deputies Tuesday night arrested two people at the home: one for having ammunition, which violated a restraining order, and the other for a parole violation.
While crews were on scene Wednesday, another man was arrested, this time for a drug-related parole violation and for having a concealed weapon, a three-inch switchblade.
County officials say crews at the home Wednesday found garbage, human waste and drug paraphernalia, among other items.
“The neighbors have endured a pretty rotten situation,” Theresa Koppang with the Washington County Department of Health and Human Services said.
From here, Fannie Mae will have to obtain a writ of assistance, which will allow the sheriff’s office to legally enter then home and clear out anyone who is staying there.
