PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County Commissioner and a developer continue their push to open the recently sold Wapato Jail as a temporary homeless shelter.
The jail was built by the county, but was never opened or used. It was then sold earlier this year.
Jordan Schnitzer now owns the Wapato Jail, but is spending roughly $50,000 a month on it hoping political leaders and other business leaders will join him to make it a homeless shelter.
"We don't need to tear this down and build another warehouse. That's our business but I'd rather see this used for public purpose," said Schnitzer.
Because the Wapato Jail was built as a minimum-security center, it is more like a dorm than a prison. There are nine wings, each with bathrooms and showers.
There is also a state-of-the-art industrial-sized kitchen, recreation areas, space for daycare, offices for social and medical services, and more.
County Commissioner Loretta Smith has long pushed for using the facility to help the homeless.
"Wapato is an opportunity, no an albatross. This is something that we can use to help people who are unsheltered," said Smith.
The group say the facility could immediately house 500 people and possibly sleep up to a thousand at night. They say with winter coming, the added bed space will once again become a huge need for the city.
"It's a place where we can actually make a difference with the services here," said Maura White, social service provider. "It's our moral and - it's just our obligation as people."
There is an additional 22-acres where the group says those who choose to camp can set up and be off the streets of downtown or out of neighborhoods.
The group say they need the county and city to commit to the $5 to $7 million a year needed to run it. But they say that cost would be even more if they didn't already own a building that is already set up to house, feed and care for hundreds of people.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
