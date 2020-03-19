PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials representing five metro-area counties are not recommending a shelter-in-place order at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, people are still urged to practice social distancing and limit contact with other people as much as possible.
“People should be staying home and should be staying away from others as much as they possibly can,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, lead health officer for the tri-county region.
Vines said the government must exhaust all voluntary measures before going to a legal shelter-in-place order with mandatory enforcement.
The sentiment was echoed by health officials representing Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia and Clark at a press conference Thursday.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he is considering a shelter-in-place order for the city, as well as all other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Such an order has not been enacted, but Wheeler issued a series of tweets Thursday to clarify what it could mean, saying “It does not mean people will be locked in their homes. It means that if they don’t have to be out, they won’t be.”
Wheeler also addressed the possibility of police issuing tickets to people who wouldn’t follow a shelter-in-place order.
"The PPB has their hands full on any given day. And so what a shelter-in-place directive would be is a statement to the public we need to take this very seriously there’s a matter of urgency and we’re asking people to really be thoughtful about their interactions, not just for their own health and safety but for the health and safety of people in our community who are truly vulnerable and at the highest risk of not only contracting COVID-19 but potentially dying from it,” Wheeler said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she is also weighing a possible shelter-in-place order, but she said we aren’t there yet, and social distancing measures will work if people follow them.
Brown is encouraging the elderly and vulnerable to shelter in place if possible.
