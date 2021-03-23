SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown has announced the latest changes to Oregon’s county risk levels meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Brown released the next round of risk level designations that will last two weeks, from Friday March 26 to Thursday April 8.
The breakdown of new county risk levels is as follows:
Extreme: 2
- Coos
- Curry (Moved from High)
High: 6
- Benton
- Douglas (Moved from Extreme)
- Jackson
- Josephine
- Marion
- Umatilla
Moderate: 14
- Clackamas
- Clatsop (Moved from Lower)
- Columbia (Moved from High)
- Deschutes
- Grant (Moved from Lower)
- Klamath
- Lincoln (Moved from Lower)
- Linn
- Malheur
- Multnomah
- Polk (Moved from High)
- Tillamook
- Union
- Washington
Lower: 14
- Baker (Moved from Moderate)
- Crook
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jefferson (Moved from High)
- Lake
- Lane (Moved from Moderate)
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill (Moved from Moderate)
Both Josephine and Klamath counties will stay in their respective levels from the previous designation due to the new 2-week caution period for counties facing movement to a higher risk level. Josephine County qualifies for extreme risk but will be given a 2-week caution period at high risk. Meanwhile, Klamath County qualifies for high risk but will be given a 2-week caution period at moderate risk.
"This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic," Brown said in a statement. "As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it's available to you."
Here is a refresher on what each county risk level means.
