Couple dies after being swept out to sea near Depoe Bay

DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - A husband and wife died after they were swept out into the ocean by a wave near Depoe Bay, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP troopers, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area of Otter Crest Loop at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the report of two people who had been swept into the Pacific Ocean.
According to OSP, Miaochan Chen, 49, and Wenjun Zhu, 41, both from Lake Oswego, were picnicking off near the area with their 10-year-old daughter when they took a trail down to rocks which overlooked the ocean.
OSP said a wave washed over the rocks and swept Chen and Zhu into the ocean. Their daughter was not harmed.
Crews responded to the scene and found Chen and Zhu unresponsive around 6:30 p.m. They were taken by helicopter to a landing zone at Rocky Creek State Park and then taken by ambulance to Pacific Communities Hospital.
Chen and Zhu were pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to OSP, the family had immigrated to the United States from China in July. Family members have been notified with the help of the Chinese Consulate.
OSP said the 10-year-old girl has been placed into a local foster home. The Department of Human Services will be working with family for her further placement.
The U.S. Coast Guard and OSP would like to remind all beachgoers, residents and visitors to always be aware of the dangerous conditions on the coastline regions.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.