PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A couple purchased a Megabucks ticket in north Portland on Aug. 24, but forgot to check it for more than a month.
On Sept. 28, Christopher Sargent went back to the Plaid Pantry store at North Greeley Avenue and Rosa Parks Way where he and his wife had purchased the ticket.
“The clerk wasn’t sure what I’d won but he said, ‘It looks like you need to go to Salem.’” Sargent said.
Sargent had been carrying the ticket around in his billfold. It turns out, the ticket won the $5.7 million jackpot for the Aug. 24 drawing.
Before heading to Salem, Sargent said he put the winning ticket in a “safe” place.
“I put it in a baggie and hid behind an Incredible Hulk action figure,” said Sargent. “I figured it would be safe there.”
Christopher and his wife, Gabrielle, came to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem on Sept. 29 to claim the prize. The couple chose to split the jackpot prize, and both selected the 30-year annuity payment option. After taxes, the couple will each receive a $64,600 each year for 30 years.
It was also a lucky ticket for the Plaid Pantry store. In July 2018, the store was nearly destroyed by a fire. Now, the store will claim a 1% retail selling bonus of $57,000. Jonathan Polonsky, CEO of Plaid Pantry Inc., said the money will be put back into the store and toward its employees.
