MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Two local dog trainers are frantically searching for their own missing pet after their pup disappeared from their car last week.
Ruth is a border terrier mix who’s just over a year old.
The dog’s owner, Adrianne Steimonts, says last Tuesday, she pulled into a Burger King parking lot on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie.
She left Ruth in the passenger seat for a moment while she stepped out of the van to check something, and when she got back in the van, the dog was gone.
Steimonts searched the parking lot and then went into the restaurant and asked a worker if she’d seen anything.
But the couple and their friends have spent the last week searching for Ruth and checking Craigslist ads and haven't found anything.
They say they’ve even reached out to shelters and veterinarians in other states, with no luck.
They are offering a $2,500 reward for Ruth’s safe return, no questions asked.
