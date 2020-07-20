TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man and a woman have been convicted after a disagreement at a sports bar led to a shooting in Tigard last year, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Cristy Anna Sisco and Carlos Alberto Quebrado were arrested in connection with the shooting along Southwest Scholls Ferry Road in April last year. Investigators said Sisco and Quebrado earlier that night got into an argument with another couple at Lu's Sports Bar & Lounge in Tigard.
The argument escalated and management ordered Sisco and Quebrado to leave the building. Sisco and Quebrado then waited for the other couple in the bar's parking lot until it closed, the attorney's office says. When the other couple left the building, Sisco and Quebrado made derogatory statements and management ordered the pair to leave the parking lot.
A short time later, the victim couple noticed a vehicle following them near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest 130th Avenue.
Police said Cristy Anna Sisco, the passenger in the suspect vehicle, fired a shotgun into the victim's vehicle while they were driving, hitting one of the victims in the forehead and causing a pellet to become lodged under her skin.
A Tigard police officer in the area said they saw Sisco seated in the window frame armed with the shotgun and immediately activated her lights and sirens to begin a pursuit.
Sisco and Quebrado abandoned their vehicle after a short pursuit and fled on foot. Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched the area and eventually located and arrested Sisco and Quebrado. Officers later found the shotgun and a spent shotgun cartridge in the defendants’ vehicle.
Sisco pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 this year to second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Sisco on July 7 was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Quebrado was convicted by a Washington County jury of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He was sentenced on July 16 to 70 months in prison.
Sisco and Quebrado will serve three years of post-prison supervision upon release, according to the attorney's office.
