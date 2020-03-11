FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – It’s been quite the saga for a pair of cruise ship passengers out of Forest Grove.
FOX 12 brought you every twist and turn for Kent and Rebecca Frasure – from a quarantined ship to the weeks-long effort to return home.
Wednesday evening, they are finally home in Forest Grove.
It was supposed to be a great vacation for the Frasures aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Instead, it turned into several weeks of quarantine and questions.
The Frasures were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship early last month when an outbreak began.
The ship was then quarantined in Japan, and Rebecca tested positive for coronavirus.
Rebecca was treated in a hospital in Tokyo for weeks but was finally cleared of the virus.
She said it was a frustrating process because few people spoke English and she kept testing positive, even though she felt OK.
“For the majority of time I was in the hospital, I felt just fine, so it was crazy to me that the virus was still in me. I was still testing positive. Every time I would get my hopes up and then they would be dashed. It was like that over and over again, so that was really mentally and emotionally draining,” Rebecca said.
The Frasures befriended others on the ship and communicated through Facebook and FaceTime to keep entertained.
They said they hope people don’t panic about the virus even though they had a difficult experience.
