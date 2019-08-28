GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Two fugitives wanted for several years on theft charges in Oregon have been arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Investigators say Michael Christopher Hardy and his girlfriend Debra Cox-Hardy were involved in defrauding at least 15 people in Josephine County between 2013 and 2014, totaling more than $100,000 in monetary loss among victims.
A grand jury indicted the pair in 2014, but they left Grants Pass before they could be arrested, according to law enforcement.
Hardy was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 13 in Las Vegas and has been lodged at the Clark County Jail. Officers say Hardy is fighting extradition back to Oregon to face charges including 22 counts of theft in the first degree and two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree.
Cox-Hardy was arrested Aug. 24 by police in Las Vegas on similar charges. She is also fighting extradition back to Oregon, according to Grants Pass police.
