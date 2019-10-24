WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old woman was arrested and is accused of stealing at least $170,000 from Washington County for more than six years.
The Beaverton Police Department said an investigation began in February after money discrepancies were found at the Washington County Justice Court.
Investigators found money discrepancies spanning more than six years, according to police.
Court documents state that between Oct. 2013 and Feb. 2019, Jan Sutherland stole $170,000 or more from Washington County Justice Court.
Evidence was presented to a grand jury on Tuesday, and Sutherland was indicted on 17 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and 13 counts of official misconduct.
On Wednesday, Sutherland was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Sutherland had been an employee of Washington County for 29 years and was the Justice Court Administrator for the past 16 years.
She was terminated on Sept. 30, according to Washington County.
The county released a statement to FOX 12 on Thursday, saying in part:
"The County takes this situation seriously and has been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and prosecution of this matter. Upon learning about the nature of the allegations, Ms. Sutherland was immediately placed on administrative leave and law enforcement was contacted.
As a government entity serving the community, Washington County considers public trust in all aspects of our work to be essential to our mission and a core value throughout our entire organization. We strive every day to earn this trust and to protect it with appropriate policies, processes and controls. In this case, when inconsistencies in the Justice Court financial transaction records were discovered, the County quickly implemented additional financial controls and accounting practices."
