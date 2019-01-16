PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man accused of physically assaulting a woman in the Pearl District was indicted on multiple charges Tuesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Jason Ray Stewart has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree attempted rape, two counts of felony strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of coercion, fourth-degree felony assault, two counts of menacing, and two counts of harassment.
The 28-count indictment was filed on Tuesday following an investigation that began on Jan. 6.
On Jan. 6, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Northwest 14th Avenue on the report of a disturbance.
A probably cause affidavit states that a woman told officers she was outside smoking a cigarette and when she went back into the building, an unknown man, later identified as Stewart, pulled the door back open.
The woman told Stewart no and that he did not live there, but the affidavit states that Stewart continued to pull the door open and move toward the victim.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Stewart grabbed/pushed and kissed her. She also said he touched her buttocks.
The affidavit states that the woman was able to yell for help and another resident tried to break them up. At that point, Stewart stepped back and said, "You know me, this is my wife," according to the affidavit.
The woman said she didn't know him and went upstairs to her apartment.
The affidavit alleges that Stewart followed the woman to her apartment, pushed the door open and shoved his foot in the doorway to keep it open. The woman yelled at and pushed Stewart, trying to get him away from the door.
According to the affidavit, Stewart grabbed her arms and pulled her, moving her outside the apartment. The woman yelled for help again and a resident stepped out of his apartment with a baseball bat.
Stewart fled the apartment complex, but was located down the street by officers.
The affidavit states that Stewart denied trying to kiss the woman and denied trying to get into her apartment.
Stewart also denied the intent to rape the woman, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Stewart made statements to detectives that he knew the woman, but "could not remember her name and said he has lots of exes and can't remember all of their names." He also stated that the two "loved each other and planned to get married."
The indictment alleges that on the same day as the Pearl District incident, Stewart attempted to kidnap a second woman and attempted to rape and sexually abuse her.
Stewart is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 25.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
