CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Battle Ground man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor who was loudly revving his engine on Tuesday afternoon.

Presley Daniel Mileck, 50, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder for the death of his neighbor, identified in court documents as 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas.

Court documents state Presley's wife, Jocelyn, called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. to report that her neighbor was driving up and down the street and revving his engine. She reported her husband left in the family vehicle to go confront him. According to court documents, while she was on the phone with dispatch she heard her husband yelling at the neighbor and then heard several gun shots.

Jocelyn reported Presley returned to the house "distraught and inconsolable" with a gun in his hand, according to court documents. She also reported Presley was very upset and making suicidal statements. Concerned for her safety, 911 dispatch told her to meet deputies at the end of her driveway.

Deputies responded to the home near Northeast 227th Street and Alder Falls Road at about 2:45 p.m. While waiting for other units to arrive, deputies were approached by a man who said his wife called him about one of their sons being missing. The deputies went to the neighbor's house and found Timothy unresponsive on the ground. According to court documents, Timothy had apparently been shot multiple times and was dead.

While deputies were on scene, court documents state that Presley called Jocelyn several times. A deputy answered the phone at one point and spoke with Presley, who stated he would "like to be cooperative and surrender peacefully," according to court documents. Presley told the deputy the gun was in his bedroom and he was sitting in the living room. Presley then left the home and was arrested.

During an interview with detectives, court documents state that Presley said "I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I don’t know if I need an attorney or not." After being read his Miranda Warning, Presley stated, "I'm requesting an attorney," according to court documents.

Following the court appearance Wednesday, a Clark County judge set Presley's bail at $1 million. His formal arraignment is set for June 24.