CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man is facing several charges after court documents allege he installed a hidden camera to secretly record a woman in the bathroom of his home.
Troy D. Hall, 55, is facing four counts of voyeurism. He appeared in Clark County Superior Court last week and was granted supervised release. Hall is scheduled to be arraigned on charges July 30.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 20-year-old woman spoke with law enforcement in late June about the videos allegedly taken at a home on Northeast 189th Street in Battle Ground.
The suspect and woman are known to each other, according to investigators. The video showed the woman in various stages of nudity, according to the affidavit.
The woman after she saw the video “fled the house traumatized,” according to court documents.
Hall denied installing the camera when confronted and said an unknown person must have installed it and somehow put the video on his phone without his knowledge, court documents state.
Police on July 11 served a search warrant for Hall’s home and car, but couldn’t find the hidden camera, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement later performed a forensic examination on Hall’s phone and found more than 30 deleted and cached images that had been created from videos taken inside the bathroom, court documents allege. Several images, which all had time stamps from the camera and were dated between January and May, showed the woman in different stages on nudity, according to court documents. Court documents say the camera was network-based and viewable over the internet.
Law enforcement in the affidavit note a teen girl regularly used the same bathroom where the camera was allegedly installed. Two computers that were seized from Hall’s home have yet to be examined for additional evidence, according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
