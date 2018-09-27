CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - Court documents are revealing what happened moments before an hours long manhunt near Corbett Tuesday and Wednesday. The search shut down roads and closed the local school.
Multnomah County deputies said they were trying to track down Pavel Mikhay, 26, who was wanted in a home break-in.
Investigators write in court documents that Mikhay broke into a home off the Historic Columbia River Highway Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.
They said he went into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping, they add he did not know the woman.
Court documents read the woman in the bedroom woke up to a man standing over her. The woman told investigators that's when Mikhay got into the bed with her, she fought back.
They said he struggled with the woman. Investigators said Mikhay grabbed her neck, face and then tried to smother her with a pillow.
She continued to fight and scream leading Mikhay to take off prompting an hours long man hunt. He was eventually spotted and arrested off Thousand Acres Road on Wednesday.
In the court documents detectives said they found rope and various tools Mikhay had left behind in the house. They said he admitted to confronting the woman, breaking into the home to try and steal something, and that he may have pulled his knife out in the struggle.
He is expected to be back in court on Oct. 5.
