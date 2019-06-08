PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people, one of them a minor, are facing charges after court documents say they assaulted a cashier at a Portland gas station, allegedly biting the man and kicking him in the face.
The assault involved five people and occurred May 20 at the Chevron gas station in the 14800 block of Southeast Stark Street, according to court documents.
Crystal Aveling, 35, is facing charges of robbery in the second degree and assault in the third degree in connection with the assault. Keyara M. O’Neal, 17, is facing charges of assault in the third degree and robbery in the second degree, which is a Measure 11 charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit, O’Neal entered the store, jumped up onto the counter and kicked the cashier in the head as the other the four other suspects followed her into the store. One of the other suspects then jumped the counter, grabbed cigars and ran out of the building, according to the affidavit.
The cashier during the assault attempts to use pepper spray to stop the suspect, but was not successful, court documents state.
O’Neal later allegedly bit the cashier on the left side as another suspect grabbed boxes of cigarettes. Aveling helped O’Neal in the assault and swiped an iPhone from the cashier’s pants pocket, according to court documents. Aveling and O’Neal then held the cashier’s arms as another suspect repeatedly punched the him in the face, the documents state.
Before leaving the store, Aveling and two other suspects allegedly beat the cashier again, punching him, wrestling him, and hitting him in the head with what appears to be a credit card reader, the affidavit says.
Aveling was arrested earlier this week and will appear in court June 17.
