TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) – A driver accused of causing a deadly crash on a rural road near Toledo last week had a blood-alcohol content of approximately 0.105, according to court documents.
Robert Bauman, 30, of Toledo, was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges including DUII, manslaughter, kidnapping, and reckless endangering in connection to the crash on 1000 Line Road.
1000 Line Road is a gravel mountainous roadway leading from the Toledo area into the forested coastal range, according to deputies.
Deputies and firefighters responded early in the morning June 15 after they say Brendon Thomas, 22, a passenger in Bauman’s vehicle, called to report the crash near milepost 1.5.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas said he and Bauman had been thrown from the vehicle, a Ford F-350, after Bauman crashed and caused the truck to roll several times down a steep hillside. A third passenger, Nikolas Yost, 25, of Toledo, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas told law enforcement they were all intoxicated and that Bauman had fled the scene, telling Thomas quote “I can’t go back to jail”, and “they can’t know I was here”, according to court documents.
Bauman was located in brush along the roadway a short distance from the crash scene. Law enforcement detained him and, according to court documents, found marijuana in his pants.
Deputies also located several prescription medication bottles addressed to Bauman inside the cab of Ford F-350, court documents reveal.
Thomas in court documents says he had met Bauman at the Timbers Tavern in Toldeo and had accepted Bauman’s offer to give him and Yost a ride home in exchange for food.
After getting food, Bauman drove through Toledo toward 1000 Line Road instead of taking the them home, Thomas said, according to court documents. Thomas in court documents also alleges he saw Bauman reach under his seat and take several “pulls” off a bottle of rum.
Court documents state Thomas suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash, as well as several lacerations and abrasions.
Bauman later admitted to law enforcement he had consumed multiple alcoholic drinks the night of the crash, but said he remembered very little from that night, according to the affidavit.
Bauman after he was released from the hospital was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. He is facing charges of manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, hit/run to injured persons, assault in the third degree, DUII, and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.