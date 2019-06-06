PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver accused of killing an 82-year-old woman in north Portland says he drank two beers before hitting the pedestrian, according to court documents.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says criminal charges have been filed against Jaime Mendoza-Chavez, 42, in connection to the crash earlier this year in Portland’s St. John’s neighborhood.
Mendoza-Chavez admitted he was the driver that hit and killed Bosch and told law enforcement this week he “wanted to tell the truth”, court documents state.
The crash occurred in April 2019 at the intersection of North Fessenden Street and North Polk Avenue. Paramedics pronounced Sandra Bosch, the pedestrian, dead at the scene.
According to court documents, a witness driving west on North Fessenden Street saw a vehicle traveling east on the street and hit Bosch while she was crossing the street. The witness said the driver never attempted to stop, court documents state.
Another witness cited in court documents says they saw Bosch hit her head on the vehicle’s windshield on the passenger side.
On April 11, the University of Portland’s Department of Public Safety reported a suspicious vehicle parked at North McKenna Avenue and North Warren Street, which is about two miles from where Bosch was hit and killed, the attorney’s office says.
The vehicle had a smashed front windshield with what appeared to be hair embedded in the glass, according to court documents.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab later confirmed the evidence recovered from the vehicle matched Bosch’s DNA. Law enforcement identified Mendoza-Chavez as the owner of the vehicle and contacted him. They say he admits he was the driver of the vehicle at the time.
Mendoza-Chavez is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
