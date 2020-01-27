Court docs: DUII suspect in deadly NE Portland crash nearly fell over talking to officer at scene

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect involved in a deadly crash in northeast Portland swayed side to side and nearly fell over while talking to an officer at the scene, according to court documents.
Tyrell Paul Dixon, 28, appeared in court Monday on additional charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree manslaughter.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 105th Avenue at 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said Dixon was speeding westbound in a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville on Sandy Boulevard when he ran a red light and crashed into a northbound 2003 Mazda Miata.
The driver of the Mazda, 52-year-old Salvador Cruz-Garcia, died at the scene.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, citing court documents, reported Dixon and his brother got out of the car and Dixon’s brother left the scene. It was later determined his father took him to the hospital.
Court documents state an officer asked Dixon for his driver’s license, but Dixon handed the officer a debit card. When the officer returned the debit card and again asked for his license, Dixon handed the officer a different debit card.
According to court documents, the officer observed other signs of impairment, including a flushed face, blood-shot eyes and Dixon swaying to the point of almost falling over.
Dixon has no prior convictions, according to court records. He remains in jail with his next court date scheduled for Feb. 4.
