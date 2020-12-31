VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 34-year-old man, while employed as a massage therapist, is accused of sexually abusing multiple past female clients, according to court documents.
The suspect, Raymond Alan Knutson, faces a charge of second-degree rape and five counts of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion.
The alleged crimes took place between January 2017 and August 2019.
While working as a massage therapist in Vancouver, Knutson is accused of inappropriate conduct with five women.
Allegations against Knutson include having women touch his bare, erect penis without consent, removing a sheet to expose women’s bare chests, and incidents of inappropriate touching and/or sexual assault during massages at his place of employment in the 1100 block of Main Street.
Knutson has denied touching any clients inappropriately.
The Washington Dept. of Health revoked Knutson’s massage license in January 2020 when it learned of the allegations against him. He has not been legally allowed to practice massage in the state since then.
Knutson made his first court appearance Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.