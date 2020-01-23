ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Court documents share more information about Craig Lazon, a man from Albany accused of killing his estranged wife, and the evidence investigators say connects him to the crime.
Law enforcement has been searching for Tiffany Lazon for weeks, but so far, the search has not been successful. Tiffany’s friends and family say they last heard from her on Dec. 27, 2019, and new court documents say her phone hasn’t been turned on since Dec. 29.
The documents, released Thursday, also say evidence has led detectives to believe that Lazon is dead. The documents outline how police discovered Tiffany’s DNA on a saw that Craig had borrowed from a friend.
According to court documents, police were originally called to perform a welfare check on Tiffany at her Albany home on Jan. 8. No one was home, but the lights were on and the back door was open, the documents state.
The next day, neighbors told police that Craig was moving things out of the home. A friend told investigators that Tiffany and Craig were back together and that Tiffany was moving out of the home.
In court documents, investigators say they later found out that Craig borrowed a circular saw from a friend, and when it was returned, the blade was missing. Police say Craig told the friend he used it to cut the trim at Tiffany’s home. After testing the saw, police say tissue and blood were found on it that matched Tiffany’s DNA.
Court documents also show that Craig had rented a U-Haul truck earlier this month. Investigators say Tiffany’s blood was found inside the truck’s cargo area. By the time police got the DNA results, Craig had already been arrested.
Craig was taken into custody on Jan. 14 on animal neglect and abandonment charges after a cat was found stuck in his storage unit at Albany Self Storage.
Managers at the property say someone reported hearing the cat. They said they called police, who were able to cut into the unit, and the cat appeared to be dehydrated.
Craig is now charged with murder and meth possession.
One of Craig’s aunts said this doesn’t sound like her nephew. She says she holds out hope that Tiffany will be found.
“I just don't believe that to be Craig,” she said “But I'm just one person. I want Tiffany to be found alive.”
Craig appeared in court on Wednesday and did not try to fight for release. He’s currently being held without bail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
