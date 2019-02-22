VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen shot and killed by police earlier this week after brandishing a knife at an apartment complex had a prior criminal history, according to court documents.
Courts records show 16-year-old Clayton Joseph pleaded guilty to assault charges on Oct. 12 after confronting one person at Sterling Heights Apartments on South Ellsworth Road.
According to records, Joseph swung a steak knife at the victim’s face, but the victim was able to escape.
Records show Joseph then punched a 14-year-old in the face and used the knife to try and steal the teen’s skateboard. Joseph pleaded guilty to two charges of assault connected to the case.
Conner Bloxham, a family friend, says Joseph was committed to fixing his mistakes through court-ordered programs.
“They actually dropped his charges or lowered his charges because of that, because of his good attendance and just his attitude towards the program,” Bloxham said.
Police shot and killed Joseph late Tuesday night after witnesses reported a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road.
Police say Joseph was in the parking lot holding a knife and refused commands to drop it.
An officer shot and killed him.
“The only thing that I’ve been told by the family is that Clayton was not the aggressor in this situation, that he was not the one agitating, but that he was actually trying to diffuse the situation,” Bloxham said.
Bloxham maintains Joseph’s innocence, saying Joseph was trying to prevent the other person involved from assaulting a woman. He says Joseph is originally from Micronesia and recently moved to Vancouver. He cited language and cultural barriers that were likely factors in his deadly shooting.
“Just the culture is very, I don’t know, self-preserving, in the sense that when there’s a problem, with the family, when there’s some kind of violence, you kind of take matters into your own hands,” Bloxham said.
Joseph admitted to police in the October case that he intended to stab his victims.
Part of his pretrial release conditions included a community support program.
The court review summary from last month shows Joseph consecutively received good marks.
Joseph was supposed to be sentenced on the assault charges in March.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
