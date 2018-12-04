WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The man who police say attacked a young Beaverton girl while she slept has been charged with attempted murder and more than a dozen other counts.
Robert Wade Jackson was arrested last month in Auburn, Washington.
Police say that in late July, Jackson went to an apartment on the 13700 block of Southwest 6th Street and entered the victim’s bedroom through a first-floor window, which was open with a screen on it.
The girl screamed, and police say Jackson ran away, leaving a multi-tool at the scene.
According to court documents, Jackson now faces the following charges:
- Four counts of attempted aggravated murder
- First-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- Two counts of first-degree attempted rape
- Two counts of first-degree attempted sodomy
- Two counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Coercion
All charges are felonies related to the incident in July.
Jackson was booked into the Washington County Jail Monday after he was extradited from Washington state.
He was also arraigned Monday and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 24.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.