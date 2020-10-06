CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to a woman at Vancouver Mall in August, and court documents say he may be linked to a similar incident that occurred in Battle Ground.
Ethan A. Richter is facing two counts of indecent exposure.
According to court documents, a man, later identified as Richter, was at Macy's located at the Vancouver Mall on Aug. 14 when he exposed himself to a woman who was within five feet of him.
Surveillance images showed the suspect as having long black hair, a hairline and an olive skin like completion. He was wearing matching black coat and pants, along with black shoes and a grey-colored Nike backpack that he wore high on his back.
Police interviewed a loss prevention officer who says he watched the suspect expose himself while in the store and walk around, while no one was around. Court documents state that the loss prevention officer said he was 100 percent sure it was the same man from a separate exposure incident on July 27.
According to court documents, the City of Battle Ground had a similar incident in which a man exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The man was wearing a black rain jacket, black shoes and wearing a grey backpack that was high on his back.
On Oct. 1, a man matching the suspect's description went into Macy's again and attempted to steal some merchandise. He was contacted by loss prevention and gave a fake name, but provided his email address. Court documents say a check of the email address showed Richter to be related to the address.
Richter was arrested on Sunday for an outstanding warrant. He refused to speak to police, according to court documents.
Authorities searched Richter's home and found the same clothing worn during the incidents, court documents state.
Richter made his first court appearance on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.
