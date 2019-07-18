MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused committing “crimes almost every day for the past year” by stealing hundreds of cars parked along streets in Portland and Vancouver will appear in court Thursday.
Court documents state Carlos Lopez-Torres made $86,328.20 from selling approximately 370 vehicles to MetroMetals, a Portland scrap metal business, between July 12, 2018 and July 2, 2019.
Lopez-Torres is suspected of using a homemade tow truck – an outfitted red pickup – to illegally tow all the cars.
After he sold a vehicle on July 2, Lopez-Torres was pulled over while driving his homemade tow truck for expired registration, a front Oregon license plate that did not belong to the truck and no rear license plate.
According to court documents, Lopez-Torres admitted to police that he had sold hundreds of cars and that “he doesn’t take nice cars but will take old junky cars.”
Court documents also state Lopez-Torres communicated with a woman by text messages about where various cars were parked in Portland and Vancouver to go steal.
“The victims of these crimes suffered significant harm and generally the people that own these vehicles cannot afford to lose perhaps their most valuable asset and their sole transportation, in such a way that the victim will never have their vehicle returned,” the court documents state.
Lopez-Torres has been charged on 117 counts, including false statement on title or transfer of vehicle, trafficking in stolen vehicles and first-degree theft.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.