Court docs: Man accused of stealing identity of Ohio man and trying to assume vehicle lease under victim’s name

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 40-year-old man accused of stealing the identity of a man in Ohio and posing as him in an attempt to get a vehicle has been arrested.
According to court documents, a man posted an ad last month on swapalease.com in an effort to have someone take over his lease of a 2016 BMW 340. He was contacted by the suspect, identified as Kenneth Colvin. However, Colvin used the name of a real man who lives in Ohio.
The documents state Colvin paid for a background check and a fee for the lease transfer, which included a credit history check of Colvin’s identity theft victim.
Colvin and the lease transfer seeker agreed that Colvin would assume the lease and be paid $4,000 in cash. A meeting was scheduled for Nov.13 to execute the transaction.
According to court documents, an investigation was underway in Ohio on the identity theft of the victim living there. Investigators sent the true identification and a picture of the victim to Portland authorities.
As part of the background check for the lease transaction, documents were sent to Colvin under the identity theft victim’s name at an address in northwest Portland at the Burlington Tower Apartments.
Since Portland police had been alerted about the alleged identity theft, officers contacted employees at the apartment building.
When Colvin arrived at the apartments on Nov. 13, he introduced himself with the identity theft victim’s name, told staff he was expecting mail, provided a fraudulent ID and gave a phone number, court documents state. Staff at the building made a copy of the ID Colvin provided.
Portland investigators viewed footage of Colvin’s visit to the Burlington Tower Apartments and positively identified him as the suspect.
At the date and time that was determined to finalize the lease transfer, Colvin arrived at the scheduled meeting and was arrested by police.
When questioned by officers if he was the man who he was allegedly posing as, police said he replied “what, uh, no.”
Officers found in Colvin’s wallet a Nevada ID with his true name and an Ohio ID with his photo but information matching the identity theft victim. Police also found in Colvin’s backpack two debit cards in the Ohio victim’s name and identification cards, credit cards and debit cards in several more names.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Colvin faces 17 charges, including 14 counts of felony identity theft.
At his court appearance on Friday, Colvin pleaded not guilty on all charges. He is scheduled have a hearing on Jan. 17.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.