PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 57-year-old man accused of stealing meat and laundry detergent from three grocery stores over the course of a month now faces several charges, according to court documents.
Barry Sanders was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning after he was arrested earlier this month.
Court documents state that Sanders was in the suspect in three recent thefts.
On April 13, a loss prevention officer saw Sanders enter the meat department at a WinCo and take multiple seafood products out to his car without paying. The officer approached Sanders outside the store and recovered the products – steaks, chicken wings, shrimp, chicken thighs and other meat – valued at a total of $628.38, according to court documents.
On March 1, a Safeway manager reported seeing Sanders enter the store and stuff a bag full of meat and shrimp, prompting store employees to approach him. Court documents state Sanders gave back some of the meat, but still left with an estimated 50 to 60 bags of shrimp worth about $600.
On March 8, a loss prevention officer saw Sanders steal three New York steaks, seven Tide pods and five bags of detergent from the Gateway Fred Meyer. Court documents state he was seen leaving with the items without paying. The officer approached Sanders and recovered the products, which totaled $324.47.
Sanders has been charged with first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and four counts of second-degree theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.