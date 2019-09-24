PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly struck another man several times with a sword earlier this month, according to court documents.
Lance William Fellers was arrested on Sept. 1 on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Court documents state an officer noticed a man sitting on Northwest 3rd near Northwest Couch at around 4:16 a.m. The man was "bleeding from his left arm profusely," according to court documents.
The victim told the officer that he had been stabbed about an hour prior by a man named "Lance." According to court documents, the victim described the suspect as a "white 'rough-looking' male in his 50's with red hair and glasses."
Court documents state the victim said that the suspect "jumped him and robbed him, and cut him with a sword after striking him with a sword several times."
The victim believed that his arm was broken from the attack.
Court documents state the victim told police that the suspect took about $300 in cash from him.
The victim told police that the suspect was associated with a camper that was parked near Transition Projects.
The officer located the camper, a 1991 Toyota motorhome, and learned that it was registered to Fellers.
Court documents state that when Fellers was contacted, the officer saw "in a plain view a sword with a hand carved wood handle."
A search of Fellers motorhome revealed $15 in cash and the sword.
During an interview, court documents say that Fellers said he knew the victim and that the victim had previously stolen several items from his property.
According to court documents, Fellers said he saw the victim on Sept. 1 and approached him. He then chased the victim and knocked him to the ground.
Court documents state that Fellers told police that he picked up a stick and hit the victim with the stick a couple times, and also admitted to striking the victim with the handle of the sword but not the blade.
According to court documents, Fellers later said that he may have hit the victim with the blade.
Fellers denied taking any money from the victim, court documents state.
