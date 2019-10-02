PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested last month after he allegedly started a fight outside a Portland bakery and called another man a racial slur, according to court documents.
Don Kirschhoff, 50, was arrested on Sept. 1 following an investigation.
Court documents state that officers responded to Lovejoy Bakers and spoke to the victim and his friend.
The victim said he was sitting on a bench talking to a friend when Kirschhoff approached them and called them both "queers." Kirschhoff also called the friend, who is African-American, the "n-word", according to court documents.
Court documents state when the friend stood up to get Kirschhoff to back down, Kirshhoff became more angry. The victim then got between the two and Kirschhoff threw the victim against a brick wall, according to court documents.
The victim and his friend walked away quickly and Kirschhoff chased after them and pulled on the friend's t-shirt. According to court documents, the friend turned around and punched Kirschhoff in the face and then ran away.
Court documents state that a couple of people from the bakery saw parts of what happened and called police.
After being given his Miranda rights, court documents state that Kirschhoff admitted to starting the fight with the victim, that it was his fault, and that he called the friend the "n-word." He also admitted that he may have called the victim a derogatory word, but he wasn't sure, according to court documents.
Kirschhoff was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree bias crime and fourth-degree assault.
He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.
