MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man is accused of exposing himself and touching himself in front of a woman on a MAX train earlier this month.
On Dec. 14, Robert Tyrelle Roberts was arrested on one count of public indecency - felony.
According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was riding a MAX train when Roberts got on and sat next to her. The victim said she did not know him and he kept smiling at her which "creeped her out."
Court documents state that the victim began talking to someone else so she didn't have to look at Roberts.
When the victim looked back at Roberts, he had exposed himself and was masturbating, according to court documents.
The victim then moved away from Roberts and called police.
Court documents state that Roberts has several prior convictions for public indecency.
Roberts is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning to be arraigned on the public indecency charge.
