PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred in April, according to court documents.
David Remone Jones, 29, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, the charges stem from a shooting that occurred on April 24.
Officers responded to the 8400 block of Southeast Ellis Street at around 10:10 a.m.on the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers located James G. Richardson, 39, with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Richardson died of a gunshot wound.
An indictment was filed on July 9. Court documents state that Jones "did unlawfully and intentionally cause the death" of Richardson.
No other details about the case have been released at this time.
Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Wednesday morning.
