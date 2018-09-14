PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted three people in north Portland, according to court documents.
Brandon Deuntrell Frison was arrested Saturday and faces charges of fourth-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed on Monday, officers responded to the North Lombard Street and North Mobile Avenue area on Sept. 8 on the report of an assault. While responding, officers learned the suspect was at the Walgreens, located at North Lombard Street and North Peninsular Avenue.
Officers arrived to the Walgreens and took Frison into custody.
The affidavit states that Colson Young, who was in the Walgreens parking lot, told officers that Frison assaulted multiple people. Young also told police the victims were waiting for officers at his home in the 7300 block of North Denver Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Young told police that he had just parked his car on North Denver Avenue and a man walked up to the passenger side. The man asked Young to roll down the window. Young told police he rolled it down a couple inches and the man began flirting with his girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The man then tried to reach into the car and Young told him to leave them alone, according to the affidavit.
Young told police he continued to watch the man as he walked away and saw him pass two men on the sidewalk.
The affidavit states that Young then saw the man turn around, run back up to the two men and punch them both in face. Young said he got out of his car and followed the man and called police.
Officers spoke to the two men who were punched, identified as Bret Christopherson and Steven Dinh. The two men told police the assault happened after they left the 7-Eleven, located on North Lombard Street.
According to the affidavit, both men told police that they passed a man and then 10 steps later heard someone running up behind them. Christopherson said the man punched him in his face and he was knocked to the ground. Dinh said the man then punched him and the punch knocked him to the ground.
Christopherson was evaluated by Portland Fire who believed he had a broken jaw. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Dinh was evaluated, but did not go to the hospital.
The affidavit states that while officers were at the Walgreens, they were approached by a woman who said a man, identified as Christian Moore, was also assaulted. Officers contacted Moore who said the assault happened near Lans Upholstery, located at 2747 North Lombard Street.
According to the affidavit, Moore told police that he was on his way back from Lans Upholstery with his dog and saw a man walking on the sidewalk across the street in the same direction he was heading. Moore said the man crossed the street and as he turned to look at the man, the man punched him in the face. Moore said he fell to his knees and blacked out. He was then taken to the hospital by his grandfather.
The affidavit states that doctors told Moore he had a broken jaw and would need to be admitted over night to the hospital. He will also need surgery to install a metal plate in his face.
Moore described the suspect to police and the description matched Frison, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, police interviewed Frison who said he punched Christopherson and Dinh because they were "looking at him as though he were an attractive female." He also told officers that he punched Moore because he "looked him up and down as if he were an attractive female."
Frison was arraigned on Monday and is due back in court on Sept. 18.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.